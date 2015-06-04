Ex-UBS execs lose appeal of U.S. municipal bond-rigging convictions

NEW YORK, June 4 (Reuters) - Three former UBS AG executives on Thursday lost a bid to reverse their 2012 convictions for conspiring to deceive U.S. cities and towns by rigging bids to invest municipal bond proceeds.

A U.S. appeals court in New York rejected arguments from Gary Heinz, Peter Ghavami and Michael Welty that prosecutors waited too long to bring wire fraud and conspiracy charges under federal law.

The case stems from a wide-ranging bid-rigging investigation involving the $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal bond market that resulted in 17 convictions and $743 million in settlements with five banks, including $160 million from UBS. (Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)