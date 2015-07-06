FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Court asked to revive claims over late diplomat's account at UBS
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 6, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Court asked to revive claims over late diplomat's account at UBS

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A lawyer for the estate of former Indonesian diplomat and United Nations president Adam Malik has asked a federal appeals court to revive a lawsuit accusing UBS AG of seizing billions of dollars from inactive accounts over the past 30 years.

In a filing on Wednesday, the lawyer said a lower court erred in ruling it did not have jurisdiction over UBS, Switzerland’s largest bank. UBS is so enmeshed with the U.S. banking system that it has a dual nationality in both Switzerland and the United States, lawyer Thomas Easton said in the filing.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1HaebaZ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.