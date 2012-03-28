Emerging markets syndicate head to leave UBS

LONDON, March 28 (IFR) - Fergus Edwards will be leaving UBS, where he is global head of emerging markets syndicate.

Edwards joined UBS in late 2006 from JP Morgan, where he spent seven years, the last three of which he headed the bank’s Asian syndicate desk.

At UBS he transferred from Hong Kong, where he also headed the Asian syndicate desk, to London in May 2010 to run the global EM effort.

Edwards was unavailable for comment. UBS declined to comment. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Alex Chambers)