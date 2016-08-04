FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
UBS wins dismissal of securities fraud lawsuit over Enron collapse
August 4, 2016 / 9:51 PM / a year ago

UBS wins dismissal of securities fraud lawsuit over Enron collapse

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Houston has dismissed a securities fraud lawsuit by Enron bondholders against UBS AG, finding the bank's PaineWebber brokerage unit was not liable for touting the energy giant's securities before its 2001 collapse.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Melinda Harmon rejected allegations that PaineWebber defrauded bondholders by hiding Enron's deteriorating financial condition while selling its securities.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ayMXSQ

