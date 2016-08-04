UBS wins dismissal of securities fraud lawsuit over Enron collapse

A federal judge in Houston has dismissed a securities fraud lawsuit by Enron bondholders against UBS AG, finding the bank's PaineWebber brokerage unit was not liable for touting the energy giant's securities before its 2001 collapse.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Melinda Harmon rejected allegations that PaineWebber defrauded bondholders by hiding Enron's deteriorating financial condition while selling its securities.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ayMXSQ