Judge rejects bid to reinstate complaint against UBS over Enron

UBS AG does not have to face a 13-year old complaint that it concealed accounting fraud at the former Enron Corp from investors who bought the company's bonds, a federal judge in Houston ruled.

In a ruling on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Melinda Harmon said bondholders failed to identify clear errors in her decision earlier this year to dismiss the case but instead rehashed arguments already presented to and rejected by the court.

