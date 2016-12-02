FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge rejects bid to reinstate complaint against UBS over Enron
December 2, 2016

Judge rejects bid to reinstate complaint against UBS over Enron

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

UBS AG does not have to face a 13-year old complaint that it concealed accounting fraud at the former Enron Corp from investors who bought the company's bonds, a federal judge in Houston ruled.

In a ruling on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Melinda Harmon said bondholders failed to identify clear errors in her decision earlier this year to dismiss the case but instead rehashed arguments already presented to and rejected by the court.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gHCSnI

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
