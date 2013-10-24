FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss bourse probes UBS over ad hoc publicity
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 24, 2013 / 6:03 AM / 4 years ago

Swiss bourse probes UBS over ad hoc publicity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Swiss bourse has opened an investigation into whether UBS may have violated rules on releasing news last year about a major restructuring and settling LIBOR-related claims, it said on Thursday.

It said it was not clear how long the investigation by its SIX Exchange Regulation arm would take, and it would provide no more information while the case was still open.

UBS dismissed the allegation, saying: “There is no basis for this investigation.” It said it took its disclosure responsibilities seriously and had complied with all legal requirements as well as upheld its own standards for disclosure quality and timeliness. (Reporting by Michael Shields. Editing by Caroline Copley.)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.