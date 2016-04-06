FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-UBS appoints Crystal to new EMEA fintech role
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 6, 2016 / 2:36 PM / a year ago

MOVES-UBS appoints Crystal to new EMEA fintech role

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 6 (IFR) - UBS has appointed Ben Crystal to a new role as head of fintech for Europe, Middle East and Africa, to help coordinate the Swiss bank’s coverage of the growing industry for financial technology.

Fintech has emerged as a large and growing sector in Europe, and given its complexity and diversity UBS had created a new role to oversee it, the bank said in a memo to staff.

UBS said Crystal has already been covering a number of fintech sub-sectors for several years, such as technology-enabled lenders. In his new role he will coordinate the bank’s efforts across EMEA business services; technology, media and telecoms; and financial firms, the memo said.

He will work closely with Steve Pierson, global head of fintech and services and US head of FIG; Vik Hebatpuria, US head of fintech and services; and Alex Dunev, specialty finance and marketplace lending. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.