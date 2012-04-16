French magistrate to examine UBS charges-paper

PARIS/ZURICH, April 16 (Reuters) - An independent French magistrate has been named to examine the commercial practices of Swiss bank UBS AG, financial daily Les Echos reported on Monday.

The naming of the magistrate is the latest phase of a probe into allegations that the bank helped clients dodge taxes that began last year with a preliminary investigation by the Paris prosecutor.

Investigating magistrate Guillaume Daieff will look into allegations of the sale of banking and financial products by unlicensed persons and of money laundering, the paper said.

No-one at the prosecutor’s office could immediately be reached for comment. UBS declined comment.

Investigating magistrates are independent from the French government’s executive branch and have greater powers to pursue investigations.

The charges carry a penalty of up to five years in prison and a potential fine of up to 750,000 euros ($981,200), the newspaper said.

The Paris prosecutor had launched the initial phase of the probe at the end of February 2011 after bank regulator the ACP received an anonymous letter describing the methods UBS used to help customers avoid taxes.

The ACP sent last month to prosecutors its final report on internal controls at UBS’s private bank, confirming some of the preliminary investigation’s findings and paving the way for the examining magistrate to be appointed, the paper said. ($1 = 0.7644 euros) (Reporting by Christian Plumb and Katharina Bart; Editing by David Holmes)