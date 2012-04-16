UPDATE 1-French magistrate to examine UBS charges

(Writes through with confirmation from spokesman.)

PARIS/ZURICH, April 16 (Reuters) - Swiss bank UBS AG faced fresh scrutiny over whether it helped clients dodge tax when a magistrate was appointed to investigate its operations in France.

UBS is alleged to have marketed funds aimed at shielding French clients of UBS from paying taxes, and the naming of the magistrate follows a preliminary investigation by the Paris prosecutor that began last year.

Investigating magistrate Guillaume Daieff will look into allegations of the sale of banking and financial products by unlicensed persons and of money laundering, a spokeswoman for the prosecutors’ office said on Monday, confirming a report in financial daily Les Echos.

UBS declined comment.

Investigating magistrates are independent from the French government’s executive branch and have greater powers to pursue investigations.

The charges carry a penalty of up to five years in prison and a potential fine of up to 750,000 euros ($981,200), the newspaper said.

The Paris prosecutor launched the initial phase of the probe at the end of February 2011 after bank regulator the ACP received an anonymous letter describing the methods used to help customers avoid taxes.

The ACP sent last month to prosecutors its final report on internal controls at UBS’s French unit, confirming some of the preliminary investigation’s findings and paving the way for the examining magistrate to be appointed.

The French probe is the latest in a series of investigations worldwide into UBS and whether it was helping its clients dodge taxes.

The U.S. government agreed in 2009 to drop tax evasion charges against UBS after Switzerland promised that it would transfer the details of around 4,450 UBS clients, lifting the veil on Switzerland’s cherished tradition of banking secrecy. ($1 = 0.7644 euros) (Reporting by Thierry Leveque; Additional reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by David Holmes and Hans-Juergen Peters)