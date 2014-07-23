FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France investigates UBS for suspected tax avoidance offense
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 23, 2014 / 5:55 PM / 3 years ago

France investigates UBS for suspected tax avoidance offense

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, July 23 (Reuters) - Swiss bank UBS was placed under formal investigation in France on Wednesday on suspicion that it helped wealthy French customers avoid tax authorities, a spokesman at the bank’s French subsidiary said.

Three former and current executives with UBS’ French subsidiary were also individually placed under investigation, the spokesman said.

Last year, a French prosecutor put the UBS head office and its subsidiary in France under formal investigation on related charges of illegal sales practices and complicity in illegal sales practices, respectively.

The alleged sales practices in question involved seeking out wealthy customers in France who would be interested in opening bank accounts inaccessible to French tax authorities.

French judicial authorities probing UBS over the allegations visited the bank’s Paris headquarters in November, a UBS spokesman said. (Reporting by Chine Labbe; Additional reporting by Katharina Bart in Switzerland; Writing by Nick Vinocur; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.