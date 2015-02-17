France issues arrest warrants for ex-UBS managers - judicial source

PARIS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - French investigating magistrates have issued arrest warrants for three former Swiss managers at UBS in connection with their investigation into whether the bank helped tax dodgers, a judicial source told Reuters on Tuesday.

It was unclear if the managers worked in France or elsewhere within the Zurich-based bank.

A spokesman for UBS declined to comment.

France has been investigating UBS since July on suspicion of helping its wealthy clients avoid tax. (Reporting by Chine Labbe; Writing by Alexandria Sage; Editing by Andrew Callus)