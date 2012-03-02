FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Global solutions co-head Gollakota exits UBS
March 2, 2012 / 5:11 PM / 6 years ago

Global solutions co-head Gollakota exits UBS

Alex Chambers, Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 2 (IFR) - UBS’s co-head of global solutions group Prasad Gollakota has left the Swiss bank. Gollakota had been at the bank for 11 years and is taking a break from the industry.

He will be replaced by Johan Eriksson who was working in the bank’s FIG investment banking business. Eriksson will report to Tommaso Albanese who joined UBS in 2010 as vice-chairman of GCM EMEA.

The global capital solutions group was created in March last year as part of an initiative to realign its regional capital markets team.

Gollakota had been co-heading the group with Anthony Ragozino. (Reporting by Helene Durand)

