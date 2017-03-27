FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
UBS merges leadership in wealth management product factory
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 27, 2017 / 2:23 PM / 5 months ago

UBS merges leadership in wealth management product factory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 27 (Reuters) - UBS is merging the leadership of its two divisions responsible for wealth management products, the world's biggest private bank said on Monday, as it tries to improve cooperation between its wealth management units.

Under Tom Naratil, the Swiss bank's former finance chief who took over as head of UBS Wealth Management Americas (WMA) in January 2016, UBS bank has tried to improve WMA's collaboration with UBS Wealth Management (WM).

In its latest attempt, UBS has made Christian Wiesendanger and Jason Chandler global co-heads of WM Investment Platforms and Solutions and WMA Investment Platforms and Solutions, reporting jointly to Wealth Management head Juerg Zeltner as well as Naratil. The changes are effective April 3. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by David Clarke)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.