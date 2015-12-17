FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UBS buys back bonds worth 6.1 bln Sfr
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
December 17, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-UBS buys back bonds worth 6.1 bln Sfr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects in lede and headline to say that UBS bought back 6.1 bln Sfr of bonds (not 16 bln francs’ worth)

ZURICH, Dec 17 (Reuters) - UBS AG said on Thursday it had bought back 6.1 billion francs ($6.1 bln) worth of senior, subordinated debt and covered bonds, after offering to buy back 16 billion francs’ worth of debt in a cash tender, as it seeks to benefit from lower interest rates.

UBS expects to record an expense in the fourth quarter of 2015 related to this transaction of about 272 million Swiss francs, Switzerland’s biggest bank said in a statement.

It said it expected to recover the expense in just over 1-1/2 years primarily through reduction of future interest expenses from purchased bonds. ($1 = 0.9952 Swiss francs) ($1 = 0.9966 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.