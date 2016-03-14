FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Demand for UBS's Additional Tier 1 passes US$7.8bn
#Bankruptcy News
March 14, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

Demand for UBS's Additional Tier 1 passes US$7.8bn

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 14 (IFR) - Demand for UBS’s perpetual non-call five-year Additional Tier 1 bond, the first from a European lender since the middle of January, is now in excess of US$7.8bn, according to a lead manager.

The transaction will price at 6.875%, tighter than the initial 7% to 7.125% marketing level.

Under the terms of the deal, the bonds will be written down if the bank’s Common Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 7%.

The Reg S issue will price later on Monday via the Swiss lender’s investment banking unit. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)

