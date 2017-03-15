FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Former Goldman banker joins UBS as head of China advisory sales
March 15, 2017 / 7:22 AM / 5 months ago

MOVES-Former Goldman banker joins UBS as head of China advisory sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 15 (Reuters) - UBS Group AG has hired former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker Yiwei Guan as head of the Swiss bank's equity advisory sales business in China, according to an internal UBS memo seen by Reuters.

Guan will be based in Shanghai and report to David Xu, head of equities for UBS in China, the memo said.

Previously, Guan worked as head of China domestic institutional equity sales at Gao Hua Securities, Goldman Sachs' securities joint venture in China, as well as in the equity sales team of Goldman Sachs in Tokyo, it said.

A spokesman for UBS confirmed the content of the memo. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

