ON THE MOVE-UBS Wealth lands broker from Morgan Stanley
#Market News
August 17, 2015 / 7:35 PM / 2 years ago

ON THE MOVE-UBS Wealth lands broker from Morgan Stanley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 17 (Reuters) - UBS Group AG’s Wealth Management Americas said on Monday it hired broker Douglas Clayburn away from rival securities brokerage Morgan Stanley .

Clayburn, who started working at UBS on Friday, managed $250 million in client assets at Morgan Stanley in Walnut Creek, California.

He generated $1.6 million in fees and commissions over the last twelve months working primarily with high net worth and ultra high net worth clients.

A 32-year-industry veteran, Clayburn is the tenth financial adviser that UBS has publicly announced it hired since releasing its second quarter earnings results on July 27. Those 10 advisers combined managed nearly $3 billion in client assets.

As of June 30, UBS Wealth Management Americas reported it had 6,948 financial advisers, down from 6,982 at the end of March and down from more than 7,100 one year earlier. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
