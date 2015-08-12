FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UBS appoints new roles in FX, rates, credit group
August 12, 2015 / 4:46 PM / 2 years ago

UBS appoints new roles in FX, rates, credit group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Swiss bank UBS said on Wednesday it appointed new roles in its foreign exchange, interest rates and credit (FRC) business with Dylan Roy to head of the group’s Americas division.

Roy will succeed Kevin Arnold, who will move on Nov. 1 into the newly created role as the global head of senior relationship managers in investor client services, UBS said in a statement.

Roy is currently the bank’s head of U.S. rates trading.

Other appointments in the FRC unit included Giuseppe Nuti, who will become head of U.S. rates trading on Nov. 1. He was previously in the FRC’s electronic execution trading for the Americas.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Alan Crosby

