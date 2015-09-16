FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UBS CEO expects clarity on Swiss capital requirements in coming months
September 16, 2015 / 1:15 PM / 2 years ago

UBS CEO expects clarity on Swiss capital requirements in coming months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s UBS expects there to be clarity on new capital requirements for Swiss banks in the coming months, Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said on Wednesday.

“What we are keen to clarify is the Swiss regime,” Ermotti said in a presentation at a webcast conference. “This is likely to happen in the next few months.”

Switzerland is expected to hold off on outlining tougher capital requirements, including as leverage ratio targets, for its biggest banks until new international standards are outlined later this year.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Oliver Hirt; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
