UBS says agrees to buy stake in Brazil's Consenso

ZURICH, May 23 (Reuters) - UBS has agreed to buy a large stake in Brazil's Consenso, its first purchase in Latin America in four years as the world's biggest wealth manager looks to grow its business in the region's largest economy.

Sao Paulo-based Consenso, a wealth management and multi-family office, manages around 20 billion reais ($6.13 billion) in assets. UBS, with more than $2 trillion in invested assets, will acquire a significant stake, it said without giving specifics.