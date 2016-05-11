FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UBS to name ex-CEO of Commerzbank to board -Manager Magazin
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 11, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

UBS to name ex-CEO of Commerzbank to board -Manager Magazin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 11 (Reuters) - Swiss lender UBS has recruited former Commerzbank Chief Executive Martin Blessing to join its management board, Manager Magazin reported in its online edition on Wednesday, citing company sources.

Blessing is to replace Lukas Gaehwiler as the head of UBS’s Swiss business, the magazine said, adding Gaehwiler would leave the company.

It said UBS was to announce the move shortly. UBS declined to comment on the report. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Joshua Franklin in Zurich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.