UBS to name ex-CEO of Commerzbank to board -Manager Magazin

FRANKFURT, May 11 (Reuters) - Swiss lender UBS has recruited former Commerzbank Chief Executive Martin Blessing to join its management board, Manager Magazin reported in its online edition on Wednesday, citing company sources.

Blessing is to replace Lukas Gaehwiler as the head of UBS’s Swiss business, the magazine said, adding Gaehwiler would leave the company.

It said UBS was to announce the move shortly. UBS declined to comment on the report. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Joshua Franklin in Zurich)