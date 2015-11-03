UBS names new CFO in raft of top management changes

ZURICH, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Swiss bank UBS said on Tuesday its finance chief will shift roles among a raft of changes to its top management.

From Jan. 1, current Chief Financial Officer Tom Naratil will take on the due role of president of UBS’s wealth management business in the Americas and president of UBS Americas. Kirt Gardner, currently CFO for wealth management, will take over as group CFO.

Earlier UBS, Switzerland’s biggest bank, posted a bigger-than-expected year-on-year rise in third-quarter net profit.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Anand Basu)