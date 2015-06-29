MOVES-UBS makes two appointments in Asia Pacific region

June 29 (Reuters) - Swiss bank UBS appointed Andrew Williamson as head of client coverage and Matthew Rule as head of investment products and services for Asia Pacific.

Williamson, who starts on July 2, will work with the region’s senior management to promote cross-divisional collaboration. He will be based in Hong Kong and report to Asia Pacific president Chi-Won Yoon.

Rule started in the new role on May 1, reporting to Mike Stewart, global head of investment products and services and Kathryn Shih, head of wealth management for Asia Pacific. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)