FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ONTHEMOVE-UBS hires 4 advisers from Merrill Lynch, Wells Fargo
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 26, 2015 / 5:30 PM / 2 years ago

ONTHEMOVE-UBS hires 4 advisers from Merrill Lynch, Wells Fargo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - UBS Wealth Management Americas said it had hired four financial advisers with about $765 million in assets under management from BofA Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo & Co.

Ryan McCuller, Bobby Senter and Byron Brook joined UBS Wealth’s Plano, Texas office from Merrill Lynch on Sept. 16, UBS Wealth, the U.S. brokerage arm of Swiss bank UBS Group AG , said.

Lance Martin, who was an adviser with Wells Fargo, joined UBS at Tulsa, Oklahoma on Sept. 18. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.