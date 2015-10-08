FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ONTHEMOVE-UBS hires three Credit Suisse advisers
October 8, 2015

ONTHEMOVE-UBS hires three Credit Suisse advisers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 8 (Reuters) - UBS Group AG said it had hired three advisers from Credit Suisse’s U.S. brokerage unit, where they managed nearly $1 billion in client assets.

UBS said Ross Kennedy, Richard Cantwell and Stephen Michael joined its Boston Private Wealth Management office.

Earlier on Thursday, Merrill Lynch said it had hired an eight-person advisory team in Chicago that had been managing about $3.5 billion of client assets at Credit Suisse’s U.S. brokerage unit. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

