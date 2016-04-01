FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-UBS senior client relationship manager resigns
April 1, 2016 / 3:15 PM / a year ago

MOVES-UBS senior client relationship manager resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 1 (Reuters) - Bjorn Forfang, who helped manage UBS Group’s relationships with major investor clients, has resigned from the bank, according to people familiar with the situation.

Forfang, based in New York, joined UBS in 2002. He was a senior relationship manager, working with hedge fund and asset management firms such as BlackRock, Moore Capital Management and Millennium Management, according to a person familiar with the situation who was not permitted to speak with the media. Kevin Arnold is head of the unit.

Forfang’s new financial industry employer, which he joins in June, could not be determined. He is now on so-called “gardening leave,” a mandatory period of leave in-between jobs.

A spokesman for UBS declined to comment. (Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne)

