May 26, 2016 / 9:50 AM / in a year

MOVES-UBS appoints ex-Westpac CEO Kelly as senior adviser -memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 26 (Reuters) - Swiss bank UBS has recruited former Westpac Chief Executive Gail Kelly as a senior global adviser to its top management, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

“Gail will provide insights on strategy, regulation and risk as an active participant on specific topics at our GEB strategy meetings,” UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti said in a memo to staff on Thursday, referring the bank’s group executive board.

“She will also provide input on technology, diversity, and the APAC markets for individual GEB members and overall advisory activities for me.”

UBS confirmed the contents of the memo.

Kelly stood down as CEO of Australia’s Westpac in February 2015.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields

