MOVES-UBS hires Hart, Vazquez

May 25 (Reuters) - UBS AG has hired Ian Hart as co-chairman of Investment Banking in the United Kingdom and Facundo Vazquez as head of equity capital markets (ECM) solutions in Latin America, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.

The contents of the memo were confirmed by a UBS spokeswoman.

Hart, who will start in August, will work alongside co-chairman Hew Glyn Davies. He has more than 25 years of investment banking experience, including most recently, seven years at Morgan Stanley as a senior M&A banker. He formerly worked at Citigroup, where one of his positions included co-head of European mergers and acquisitions. He worked at London-based investment bank SG Warburg & Co from 1990 to 1996.

Vazquez, who will be based in New York starting in June, will work closely with Fernando Vita, an executive director of Latin America.

Vazquez led the Latin America equity capital markets efforts at Bank of America Corp from 2008 to 2013 and most recently at Brazil’s Banco Itau BBA SA.

Vazquez arrival follows two other ECM hires, Michael O‘Donovan, who joined in February as a managing director in ECM Americas and Jeff Mortara, who joined in March as a managing director and head of financial institutions and East Coast technology equity capital markets. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by Bill Trott)