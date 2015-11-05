FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ON THE MOVE-UBS wealth unit hires 5 financial advisers
#Funds News
November 5, 2015

ON THE MOVE-UBS wealth unit hires 5 financial advisers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - UBS Group AG’s wealth management business said it hired five financial advisers, who together have about $915 million in assets under management.

Sean Gabrio, Jeff Weiler, Jim Mead and Scot Berryman, all part of the Pacific Wealth Group, previously worked with Morgan Stanley and were hired in May to work for UBS Private Wealth Management in Oregon.

Daniel Merians, who also worked previously for Morgan Stanley, is a senior vice president at UBS’s wealth team and was hired earlier this year to work from Sante Fe, New Mexico.

Morgan Stanley was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
