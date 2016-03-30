FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-UBS COO makes several management changes, CIO to leave -memo
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 30, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

MOVES-UBS COO makes several management changes, CIO to leave -memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 30 (Reuters) - UBS’s new chief operating officer (COO), Axel Lehmann, on Tuesday announced a raft of management changes including the departure of group Chief Information Officer Oliver Bussmann, an internal memo seen by Reuters showed.

The memo, the contents of which were confirmed by UBS, also said Chris Gelvin would take on the newly created role of chief operating officer for group COO and Harry Egger would lead Group Corporate Services.

Among the other changes, Dimi Stratakis will take on the role of chief risk officer for the COO department.

Lehmann took on the COO role in January.

Gelvin, Egger and Stratakis will join Lehmann’s executive committee.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.