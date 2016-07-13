FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
MOVES-UBS names Standard Chartered's Dargan new technology chief
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 13, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

MOVES-UBS names Standard Chartered's Dargan new technology chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 13 (Reuters) - Swiss bank UBS has appointed Michael Dargan as its new chief information officer, an internal memo seen by Reuters showed.

Dargan, previously chief information officer for corporate and institutional banking at Standard Chartered, will be in charge of UBS group technology from mid-September.

A spokeswoman confirmed the accuracy of the memo.

Dargan will join Chief Operating Officer Axel Lehmann's executive committee.

Lehmann has led group technology on an interim basis since announcing a raft of management changes at the end of March, including former CIO Oliver Bussman's departure. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.