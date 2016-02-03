FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-UBS Wealth names alternative investments distribution specialist
February 3, 2016

MOVES-UBS Wealth names alternative investments distribution specialist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - UBS Wealth Management, a unit of UBS Group AG, said on Wednesday it appointed Jonathan Nash as alternative investments distribution specialist for UK and Jersey.

Nash will be a part of UBS’s investment products & services team, and work with client advisers. He will report to Paddy Lewis, head of investment products and services for UK and Jersey.

Nash joins UBS from Renaissance Asset Management, where he was sales director for the UK and Nordics. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
