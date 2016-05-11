FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-UBS taps Blessing to replace Gaehwiler at helm of Swiss business
#Financials
May 11, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

RPT-UBS taps Blessing to replace Gaehwiler at helm of Swiss business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats for technical reasons with no changes to text)

ZURICH, May 11 (Reuters) - Switzerland biggest bank, UBS , has appointed ex-Commerzbank Chief Executive Martin Blessing to run its Swiss business, it said on Wednesday.

The 52-year-old German who left Commerzbank in April will replace Lukas Gaehwiler, who will take on the new role of chairman of the region Switzerland. The changes are effective Sept. 1.

“With Martin Blessing we gain a professional with a proven track record and significant experience in all areas of the business for UBS,” UBS Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said in a statement. “I am certain he will further advance our business in Switzerland and beyond.” (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)

