March 31 (Reuters) - Swiss bank UBS Group AG appointed Tracey Woon as vice chairman for UBS Wealth Management in Asia.

Woon will join in the third quarter and will be based in Singapore, the company said.

Woon, who has over 30 years of experience in the financial industry in the region, was previously the vice chairman of ASEAN corporate and investment banking at Citigroup Inc. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)