FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ONTHEMOVE-UBS Wealth hires 3 financial advisers
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 30, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 2 years ago

ONTHEMOVE-UBS Wealth hires 3 financial advisers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - UBS Group AG’s Wealth Management Americas said it hired three financial advisers, who together have about $695 million in assets under management.

Xi Qiao, who was earlier with BofA Merrill Lynch, was hired for its San Francisco Private Wealth Management office on Oct. 2, the bank said.

Lechelle Moore joined UBS’ office in Nashville from SunTrust Private Wealth Management.

The Swiss bank also hired Jon Hawk to its Cannonsburg’s office from Morgan Stanley on Oct. 7.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.