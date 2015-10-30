ONTHEMOVE-UBS Wealth hires 3 financial advisers

Oct 30 (Reuters) - UBS Group AG’s Wealth Management Americas said it hired three financial advisers, who together have about $695 million in assets under management.

Xi Qiao, who was earlier with BofA Merrill Lynch, was hired for its San Francisco Private Wealth Management office on Oct. 2, the bank said.

Lechelle Moore joined UBS’ office in Nashville from SunTrust Private Wealth Management.

The Swiss bank also hired Jon Hawk to its Cannonsburg’s office from Morgan Stanley on Oct. 7.