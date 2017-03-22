FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
UBS CEO says little change since Q4 outlook statement
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 22, 2017 / 8:59 AM / 5 months ago

UBS CEO says little change since Q4 outlook statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 22 (Reuters) - A raft of global political and economic uncertainties mean wealthy investors remain cautious in their investment strategies, UBS Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said on Wednesday.

"Of course the geopolitical and macroeconomic questions still go on, from the U.S. to Europe to Asia, and are still keeping our clients quite careful about how to invest," Ermotti said in a conference presentation in London. "Frankly speaking, nothing has really changed from our outlook statement in Q4."

UBS is the world's biggest wealth manager in terms of assets. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin, editing by John Revill)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.