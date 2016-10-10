FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UBS signs partnership to offer real estate investments in Brazil
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 10, 2016 / 1:05 PM / a year ago

UBS signs partnership to offer real estate investments in Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Swiss bank UBS Group AG signed a partnership with Brazilian real estate consultancy Real Estate Capital (REC) to tap growing demand by institutional investors for opportunities in Brazil's property market, UBS said on Monday.

The partnership will be led by Moise Politi, the former chief executive and co-founder of Brazilian Finance & Real Estate SA (BFRE), and will focus primarily on the cities of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo through UBS's Global Real Estate business.

"We continue to see a growing interest in alternative assets from institutional investors globally. We have identified strong demand for Brazilian property investment strategies and are pleased to be expanding our leading global real estate capabilities to meet the needs of our clients," Ulrich Koerner, president of UBS Asset Management, said in a statement. (Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.