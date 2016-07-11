FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UBS to freeze new hires in parts in wealth management unit -source
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 11, 2016 / 6:05 PM / a year ago

UBS to freeze new hires in parts in wealth management unit -source

Joshua Franklin

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 11 (Reuters) - Swiss bank UBS Group AG is freezing new hires in parts of its wealth management business as part of a restructuring process aimed to cut costs, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The freeze was for external hires in IT and support positions, and any new positions requested are scrutinised and require senior management approval, the source said. The front office, consisting of client-facing jobs, is not affected by the restrictive hiring process, the source told Reuters.

In May, the bank said in a memo that it aimed to cut costs, in the wealth management unit, by hundreds of millions of dollars.

Wealth management head Juerg Zeltner said at that time the new organisational structure would help give the Switzerland's largest bank greater consistency and standardisation.

News of the hiring freeze was reported earlier by Bloomberg. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.