Breakingviews: UBS payout hike looks hasty

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - UBS’s dividend hike could end up looking rash. The Swiss bank has trebled its annual payout to 0.75 francs a share, but predicted that the Swiss franc’s rise and negative interest rates will curb profit. UBS investors, aware of unpredictable regulation and looming lawsuits, sent the shares down 5 percent on Feb. 10.

Most other banks are a long way from handing back the 2.8 billion Swiss francs ($3 billion) UBS has earmarked for shareholders for 2014. This is a doubling of UBS’s ordinary dividend, with a one-off payout of 0.25 Swiss francs being doled out in relation to its switch to a holding company structure. Even after that, UBS still had a common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 13.4 percent - way above most peers.

But this capital surplus could soon look slimmer. The bank’s confirmation of fresh inquiries from U.S. authorities concerning the possible aiding of tax evasion is one possible negative. Another is any future action that could be taken by the U.S. Department of Justice in relation to UBS’s role in rigging foreign exchange benchmark rates - the bank has already settled with other regulators in the United States, Switzerland and Britain.

If market conditions were favourable, UBS would probably be OK. It has 2.9 billion Swiss francs of litigation provisions and another 860 million francs of additional capital before it sinks below its self-imposed 13 percent core Tier 1 ratio threshold.

The snag is that the Swiss central bank’s currency-peg capitulation makes it harder for UBS to replenish its capital cushion via retained earnings. A stronger Swiss franc means UBS’s predominantly Swiss-based costs rise relative to its top line, much of which is earned in other currencies. In recognition, UBS has slashed several profit targets. It now only aspires to beat a 2015 goal of a 10 percent return on tangible equity, which excludes goodwill and intangibles. Previously it had aimed for a 15 percent return, with those items included.

A big payout hike remains a rarity for bank investors. But with only investment banking beating analyst forecasts, and with wealth and asset management underwhelming in the fourth quarter even without a rising Swiss franc, UBS’s future looks cloudier than it has done in a while.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Shares in UBS fell as much as 4 percent on Feb. 10, as the Zurich-based bank warned that the rise in the Swiss franc and negative interest rates in the euro zone could hit future profitability.

- UBS said in a statement that if those market conditions persisted they could imperil its “targeted performance levels.” That is in spite of the Swiss bank revising down a host of its annual performance targets. It is now aiming for a 10 percent or more group return on tangible equity, which excludes goodwill and intangible assets, down from a previous goal of at least a 15 percent return on equity.

- The bank made full-year net profit of 3.6 billion Swiss francs, up 13 percent on 2013.

- Shareholders are due to receive 0.75 Swiss francs per share in dividends, three times the previous year’s figure. The total amount includes a 0.25 franc per share special payout relating to UBS’s setting up of a new group holding company structure.

- The Swiss bank’s common equity Tier 1 ratio on a fully applied Basel III basis stood at 13.4 percent at the end of December.

- UBS shares were down 4.2 percent to 15.42 Swiss francs by 1040 GMT.

- UBS results bit.ly/1E2wBaD

- Reuters: UBS shares drop after warning over impact of rise in Swiss franc