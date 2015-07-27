FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UBS posts 1.2 bln Sfr second-quarter profit, publishes results early
July 27, 2015 / 4:21 AM / 2 years ago

UBS posts 1.2 bln Sfr second-quarter profit, publishes results early

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 27 (Reuters) - Swiss bank UBS said on Monday second-quarter net profit rose 53 percent on the year to 1.2 billion Swiss francs ($1.25 billion), releasing results one day early following a Swiss newspaper report on the figures on Sunday.

“In order to be transparent and counter certain incorrect and misleading information that has become public, UBS chose to release its second quarter 2015 results one day early,” the Swiss bank said in a statement.

On Sunday, Swiss weekly Sonntagszeitung reported that the Zurich-based bank would post a year-on-year increase of about 25 percent in quarterly net profit with around 1.5 billion francs of earnings. ($1 = 0.9605 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Katharina Bart)

