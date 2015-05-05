FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UBS first-quarter net profit well above forecasts
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Five die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Five die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 5, 2015 / 5:00 AM / 2 years ago

UBS first-quarter net profit well above forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 5 (Reuters) - UBS on Tuesday posted an 88 percent year-on-year rise in first-quarter net profit, well above analysts’ forecasts.

Switzerland’s biggest bank said net profit for the first three months stood at 1.977 billion Swiss francs ($2.11 billion), exceeding the 1.1 billion francs analysts had forecast in a Reuters poll.

“I‘m pleased with the strong quarter,” the Swiss bank’s Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said in a statement. “We stayed close to our clients, we stayed disciplined on risk and we delivered across all businesses and regions.”

$1 = 0.9352 Swiss francs Reporting by Joshua Franklin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.