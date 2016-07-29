FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UBS posts 1.03 bln Sfr net profit for Q2, ahead of poll estimate
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 29, 2016 / 5:00 AM / a year ago

UBS posts 1.03 bln Sfr net profit for Q2, ahead of poll estimate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 29 (Reuters) - Switzerland's biggest bank UBS on Friday posted a 14.5 percent year-on-year drop in second-quarter net profit on the back of lower earnings at its wealth management and investment banking businesses.

The world's largest wealth manager said net profit for the three months to the end of June was 1.034 billion Swiss francs ($1.1 billion), down from 1.2 billion francs a year ago. This was still ahead of the average estimate of 680 million francs in a Reuters poll of five analysts.

"Sustained market volatility, underlying macroeconomic uncertainty and heightened geopolitical tensions, exacerbated by the impact of the UK referendum vote to end EU membership, continued to contribute to client risk aversion and generally low transaction volumes," the bank said in a statement. "These conditions are unlikely to change in the foreseeable future." ($1 = 0.9781 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.