FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UBS posts best profit since 2010, ups dividend
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 2, 2016 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

UBS posts best profit since 2010, ups dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 2 (Reuters) - UBS proposed raising its 2015 dividend to 0.85 Swiss franc per share including a special payout of 0.25 francs, just ahead of analyst expectations, after posting a 79 percent rise in full-year net profit, its best result since 2010.

Switzerland’s biggest bank on Tuesday posted net profit of 6.20 billion Swiss francs ($6.09 billion), compared to the 5.75 billion francs analysts had forecast in a Reuters poll. Fourth-quarter net profit of 949 million easily beat expectations.

UBS reported fourth-quarter net new money outflows of 3.4 billion francs at its wealth management business as an exodus from emerging markets and Europe more than offset inflows from Asia and Switzerland. Net new money at its wealth management Americas business was $16.8 billion. ($1 = 1.0188 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Michael Shields, Editing by Angelika Gruber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.