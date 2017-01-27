FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
UBS says Q4 net profit 738 mln Sfr; offers 0.60 Sfr dividend
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 27, 2017 / 5:56 AM / 7 months ago

UBS says Q4 net profit 738 mln Sfr; offers 0.60 Sfr dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 27 (Reuters) - UBS, Switzerland's biggest bank, on Friday posted 738 million Swiss francs ($737.3 million) in fourth-quarter net profit and proposed an unchanged ordinary dividend of 0.60 francs for 2016.

The median net profit estimate in a Reuters poll of 15 analysts was for 339 million francs, while expectations were for a dividend of 0.60 francs per share.

Net profit was down from 949 million francs in the same quarter last year, which had benefited from a net tax benefit of 715 million francs.

"Although macroeconomic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and divisive politics continue to affect client sentiment and transaction volumes, we have begun to observe improved investor confidence, primarily in the US, which may benefit our wealth management businesses," it said in a statement.

$1 = 1.0009 Swiss francs Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.