FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UBS investment bank boss sees further tweaks after turnaround success -memo
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 3, 2015 / 1:01 PM / 2 years ago

UBS investment bank boss sees further tweaks after turnaround success -memo

Steve Slater

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - UBS’s investment bank has delivered on a turnaround plan unveiled three years ago but needs to continue to “refine its offering” in a changing industry landscape, the head of the business said on Tuesday.

“In the face of a quasi-perfect storm of unparalleled market uncertainty, a quantum shift in regulation, and dislocation in our market, the rules of the game continue to be repositioned, resetting the parameters against which we will be measured,” Andrea Orcel, who has run UBS’s investment bank since November 2012, told staff in a memo.

“This is the time for us to further refine our offering and maximize the opportunities presented to us,” he said in the memo, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.

“Our work isn’t finished - we need to make sure our culture is fully embedded, with the right people, and the right investment in technology - but we have done a lot of the work,” it added.

UBS, Switzerland’s biggest bank, slashed the size of its investment bank three years ago, which involved axing much of its fixed income business. Orcel said in the memo many saw that as “a precursor to us exiting” investment banking.

“But times have changed ... moves that at one time appeared radical now look like market practice,” he said in the memo, sent to staff after the bank reported third quarter results. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.