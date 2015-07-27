FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UBS CEO says sees no acquisition opportunities on horizon
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 27, 2015 / 9:45 AM / 2 years ago

UBS CEO says sees no acquisition opportunities on horizon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 27 (Reuters) - UBS does not see any potential acquisitions on the horizon, the Swiss bank’s chief executive said on Monday.

“If I look around at this stage, broadly speaking, I don’t see anything that would add to our business proposition that is priced correctly to what I would consider fair pricing,” Sergio Ermotti, head of the Zurich-based bank, said during a call with reporters for the bank’s second-quarter results.

“I don’t think it’s a theme for us to talk about M&A at this stage.” (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.