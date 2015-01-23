FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UBS says did not suffer trading losses after SNB move
January 23, 2015

UBS says did not suffer trading losses after SNB move

ZURICH, Jan 23 (Reuters) - UBS said on Friday it did not suffer any overall losses in its trading business after the Swiss National Bank’s (SNB) decision last week to abandon its three-year-old cap on the franc.

“In aggregate, UBS did not experience negative revenues in its trading businesses in connection with the announcement,” UBS said in a statement.

The bank also said part of its compensation plan will qualify as fully applied additional tier 1 capital from 2014. At the end of the third quarter of last year, UBS posted a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 13.7 percent.

Zurich-based UBS also said its capital return to shareholders following a corporate restructuring will be 0.25 Swiss francs per share, to be paid once it has completed the squeeze-out procedure for shareholders who have yet to tender their shares in the exchange programme.

UBS had previously promised a supplementary capital return of at least 0.25 francs per share, as it expects the new structure will allow it to qualify for a capital rebate under Switzerland’s too-big-to-fail requirements. ($1 = 0.8719 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

