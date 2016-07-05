FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UBS says ordered to provide Swiss tax agency with French tax information
July 5, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

UBS says ordered to provide Swiss tax agency with French tax information

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 5 (Reuters) - UBS has received an order from the Swiss Federal Tax Administration to provide information based on a French request for administrative assistance in tax matters, the Swiss bank said on Tuesday.

"The request concerns a number of UBS account numbers pertaining to current and former French domiciled clients and is based on data from 2006 and 2008," UBS, Switzerland's biggest bank, said in a statement.

UBS said it planned to take legal steps to have the "admissibility of the administrative assistance request evaluated by the Swiss Federal Administrative Court" in order to ensure legal clarity. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
