a year ago
UBS says Spain filed request for Swiss assistance in tax matters
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
October 7, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

UBS says Spain filed request for Swiss assistance in tax matters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Authorities in Spain have asked for support from Switzerland's tax agency on tax matters, Swiss bank UBS said.

"Spanish tax authorities have filed a request for international administrative assistance in tax matters with the Swiss Federal Tax Administration," UBS said in a brief statement on its website for the bank's Spanish business.

UBS, Switzerland's biggest bank, said in July it had been ordered by Switzerland's tax agency to provide France with tax information, adding that it expected other countries to file similar requests.

News of the request was reported earlier on Friday by Swiss finance website InsideParadeplatz.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

