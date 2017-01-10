FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
MOVES-UBS hires ex-Deutsche Asia wealth head to oversee super rich business
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 10, 2017 / 3:05 AM / 7 months ago

MOVES-UBS hires ex-Deutsche Asia wealth head to oversee super rich business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 10 (Reuters) - UBS Group AG on Tuesday announced the hiring of former Deutsche Bank AG Asia Pacific wealth management head Ravi Raju as co-head of its global ultra-high net worth business in Asia Pacific.

Raju joined Deutsche Bank in 2007 and played a key role in building its wealth management business in Asia, overseeing more than 700 employees in 15 locations. He left the bank in October last year.

At UBS, Raju will work with Amy Lo, head of wealth management in Greater China and co-head of global ultra-high net worth business in Asia Pacific, the Swiss bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Sumeet Chatterjee)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.